DEL PASO HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — A two-alarm fire burned through a number of properties Thursday in Del Paso Heights.

The Sacramento Fire Department says flames took over a structure, several outbuildings, an RV and belongings that were in the yard of a property on Nogales Street near Alvarado Boulevard.

Some surrounding properties were also impacted by the fire, according to fire officials.

A 2-Alarm fire on the 1200 Block at Nogales Street involved a structure, several outbuildings , an RV and lots of personal belongings stored in the yard of the property as well as surrounding properties. No injuries occurred and it’s under investigation. pic.twitter.com/pRQFFuMFYh — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) July 10, 2020

No one was injured by the flames.

Sacramento fire officials are investigating the cause of the blaze.