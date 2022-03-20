WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were arrested after police said they stole nearly $2,000 in merchandise from a Rite Aid store and led an officer on a car chase from Woodland to Natomas.

Woodland police officials posted on social media Saturday night that store employees called 911 to report a man and woman stealing make-up.

Police officials said the duo filled two large handbags with makeup and left in a white BMW with paper plates travelling east on West Main Street.

A Woodland police officer found the BMW and tried to conduct a stop at the southbound Interstate 5 onramp at Pioneer Avenue.

Police said the BMW did not yield and the officer gave chase.

During the chase, the driver of the BMW acted like they were going to stop multiple times, according to police.

Police said the chase ended in the Walgreens parking lot on Del Paso Road in Natomas.

Police arrested Sacramento residents 19-year-old Dashwan Dewitt Jr. and 20-year-old Anaya Anderson.

The recovered merchandise from the Woodland store was valued just over $1,900 and police said they found two more bags full of makeup from another store inside the BMW.

Police said both Dewitt and Anderson were booked in the Yolo County Jail on multiple charges including grand theft.