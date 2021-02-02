2 arrested in deadly South Sacramento shooting investigation

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office identified a victim who was found shot and killed inside a crashed SUV and arrested two suspects for the murder.

On Jan. 24 around 6:30 p.m., deputies and California Highway Patrol officers responded to reports of a shooting that led to a crash between an SUV and a semi-truck near Power Inn and Gerber roads.

An EMT who was in the area also alerted authorities before trying to help 39-year-old Johnny Michael Castro, who was found shot inside the SUV.

An unidentified woman was also found inside the SUV uninjured.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shots came from another vehicle that left the scene.

On Tuesday, the sheriffs’ office also announced the arrest of 23-year-old Jose Santana Leyva and 19-year-old Antonio Galvan as suspects in Castro’s murder.

No additional details were released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.