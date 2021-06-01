2 arrested in El Dorado County with burglary tools, ounce of meth

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) – The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested two men who were found with drugs and burglary tools Monday morning.

According to officials, deputies were patrolling the area of Salmon Falls River around 9 a.m. Monday when they conducted a traffic stop of a car carrying four people, three of whom had outstanding warrants.

Upon searching the car, deputies found burglary tools, drug paraphernalia and nearly an ounce of methamphetamine.

Fifty-year-old Thomas Seely of Sacramento was arrested and booked on multiple charges including driving on a suspended license, possession of a controlled substance and three outstanding warrants.

Thirty-four-year-old Brandon Gibbons of Sacramento was also arrested and booked on multiple charges including possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violating probation.

Deputies say the remaining two occupants of the vehicle were cited and released from the scene.