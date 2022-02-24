SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people jumped from a second-floor balcony of a South Sacramento apartment complex Thursday morning as they tried to escape a fire.

When Sacramento firefighters said they got to the Park Hills Place Apartment Complex on South Land Park Drive, they found the two people on the ground with life-threatening injuries. They were both rushed to the hospital.

At one point, the Sacramento Fire Department had South Land Park Drive blocked off so they could use water from a nearby fire hydrant and get access to the apartment complex.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames.

“I didn’t see any flames, all I saw was the smoke. Another neighbor said on the other side there were more flames over on the other side of the building, and it was just really … smells awful,” one neighbor told FOX40.

The fire is out at this time, but residents of eight apartment units at the complex will need to temporarily relocate. @RedCross will assist with those efforts. — Eytan Wallace (@EytanWallace) February 24, 2022

Battalion Chief Dave Lauchner told FOX40 people who live in eight units at the complex were displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross will assist with the relocation efforts.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.