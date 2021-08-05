2 charged in 2019 South Lake Tahoe homicide

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people have been charged after a lengthy investigation into a South Lake Tahoe homicide.

Back in December 2019, police said they found 61-year-old Jorge Lemus Campos dead in his home.

Initially, investigators believed there had been no criminal activity surrounding Campos’ death, but an autopsy by the Sacramento County Medical Examiner revealed he had suffered blood loss from blunt force trauma.

Thursday, nearly two years after Campos was killed, the El Dorado District Attorney’s Office announced it had filed murder charges against Alan Isaias Martinez-Perez.

South Lake Tahoe police said they have also arrested Shannon Cecilia Simpson on suspicion of being an accessory after the fact to the murder.

Both will make their first court appearance Friday afternoon.