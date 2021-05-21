2 dead, 5 injured after high-speed car crash in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento fire officials say that a car crash in North Sacramento resulted in two deaths Friday evening.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a blue convertible Mustang was driving westbound on Striker Avenue at a high rate of speed. The driver allegedly ignored the stop sign and hit a Chevy Malibu driving northbound on National Drive.

CHP says the Mustang overturned as a result of the crash.

Officers say two passengers, believed to have been sitting in the back of the Mustang, were thrown out of the car and died at the scene. The driver and the front passenger were taken to the hospital with major injuries.

Those in the Chevy Malibu, two women and a child, had minor injuries.

Officers are still investigating and are not sure if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Incident info: 2 Car crash, very high rate of speed near National Dr./ Striker Ave. 5 patients total. Two critical, 3 moderate. 2 confirmed fatalities on scene. pic.twitter.com/wox9k9d9K1 — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 22, 2021

This story is developing. Check back for updates.