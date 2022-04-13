CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — An apartment complex fire in Citrus Heights killed two dogs and displaced several people Wednesday evening.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District posted on social media just after 6 p.m. that a second-floor apartment on Sunrise East Way near Fair Oaks Boulevard was engulfed in flames and was spreading to other units.

Law enforcement and security at the apartment tried to rescue multiple dogs before Metro Fire arrived.

Metro fire crews put out the flames and found two dogs dead. They treated one injured person at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Investigators are still trying to determine how and where the fire started. No additional details about the fire or the people involved were released.

Metro Fire said the Red Cross is helping house 12 people who were displaced by the fire.