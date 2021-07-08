5.9 preliminary magnitude quake, multiple aftershocks rattle Northern California

THE LATEST – Thursday, July 8:

4:45 p.m.

The U.S. Geological Survey will hold a press conference at 5 p.m., which will be streamed live here on FOX40.com.

4:25 p.m.

The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said it is working with local officials to determine if any injuries or structural damage was caused by the earthquakes near the border.

While there are no preliminary reports of damage or injuries, this is a rapidly evolving situation & more details will emerge in the coming hours



We are working closely with local officials to ensure they have the resources and support to rapidly respond to these earthquakes — Cal OES (@Cal_OES) July 8, 2021

4:15 p.m.

Multiple aftershocks have been recorded following the earthquake near Smith Valley, with preliminary magnitudes measuring from 2.9 to 4.2.

The USGS originally recorded an earthquake near Farmington, which has since been removed from their map.

Original story below.

(KTXL) — The United States Geological Survey reported a major earthquake Thursday afternoon along the California-Nevada state line.

Whoa… did anyone else just feel an earthquake in Sacramento?? — Olivia DeGennaro (@OliviaDeGennaro) July 8, 2021

A major 5.9 preliminary magnitude earthquake was recorded about 20 miles south-southwest of Smith Valley, Nevada. It had a depth of about 6 miles.

352 pm – Earthquake felt at Sacramento NWS office. Maybe 1 minute length. Blinds moving. Light building motion/shaking movement. — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) July 8, 2021

More than a dozen aftershocks were reported around the area in the minutes following, including one with a preliminary magnitude of 4.6.

The USGS initially recorded an earthquake about 7 miles west-southwest from Farmington, near Stockton, with a preliminary depth of about 5 miles and a magnitude of 4.8. The earthquake has since been removed from their map.

People across Northern California said they felt the quakes.

A Twitter user in Sacramento was on the 23rd floor of the Park Tower when they said they could hear the sound of the 380-foot skyscraper as it moved from the quake.

“Yeah, everything is fine, it rocked on for a few minutes and you could also hear the building move. Elevators are back up and running,” they told FOX40.