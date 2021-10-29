2 Elk Grove schools on lockdown after reports of gun on campus

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Elk Grove schools went into lockdown Friday morning after there were reports of a gun on campus.

In a statement sent to families, Cosumnes Oaks High School Principal Johnny Jauregui said just after 10 a.m., the high school and Elizabeth Pinkerton Middle School were both placed on lockdown.

Law enforcement launched an investigation and Sacramento County deputies responded to Cosumnes Oaks, Jauregui said.

Everyone at both schools is safe and no injuries have been reported.

This is the most recent incident at a Sacramento County school this week after multiple social media threats and anonymous calls led to lockdowns at other campuses.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.