2 Elk Grove Unified School District employees on leave over Confederate flag in school van

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Elk Grove Unified School District employees are on administrative leave after displaying a Confederate flag inside a school district-owned van.

“My jaw literally dropped,” said Monty Watkins.

Watkins took the photos of the flag and has two kids who attend school within the district.

“I was like, ‘Oh, my God. I can not believe.’” Watkins said.

Watkins saw the van Tuesday at the intersection of Vintage Park and Elk Grove Florin Road.

“There is no room for that type of activity on company time on our elementary school, middle and high school campuses,” Watkins said.

Watkins says it brought back memories of his childhood in the South; he was born in Tennessee.

“When they were burning that crosses at these Klan rallies, we peak our eyes over the window to see what was going on. What to us looked like was a church concert, but was really a Klan rally and they had these flags waving in the wind while they were burning these crosses,” Watkins said. “That brought back so many memories.”

The school district told FOX40 the flag has since been removed and the two employees have been placed on administrative leave.

District vehicles, like district classrooms must be safe spaces for students and all staff and an item such as a confederate flag found in a district van is not tolerated. Elk Grove Unified School District

Watkins says he is disappointed this happened during the month that celebrates Juneteenth.

“With everything that is going on today, there is no room for separatist. We have to come together as a country and embrace each other,” Watkins said.

Watkins says he applauds the district for taking it seriously and hopes more is done to educate employees.