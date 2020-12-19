2 hospitalized after shooting in Galt

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — Galt police launched an investigation Friday into a shooting that left two people wounded.

The Galt Police Department reported they were investigating the shooting in the area of D Street and the 4th Street/5th Street Alley.

Two shooting victims were hospitalized, according to police. The identities and conditions of those shot have not been reported.

There is a heavy police presence in the area of D St and 4th/5th St alley as officers are investigating a shooting that occurred.



Please avoid the area. This incident is in its preliminary stages of investigation and no additional information is available at this time. pic.twitter.com/igXw3roAKi — Galt Police Department (@GaltPolice) December 19, 2020

Police could not provide any additional information about the shooting or shooter.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.