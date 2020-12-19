2 hospitalized after shooting in Galt

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — Galt police launched an investigation Friday into a shooting that left two people wounded.
The Galt Police Department reported they were investigating the shooting in the area of D Street and the 4th Street/5th Street Alley.
Two shooting victims were hospitalized, according to police. The identities and conditions of those shot have not been reported.
Police could not provide any additional information about the shooting or shooter.
