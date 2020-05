SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department said two juveniles were injured in a boating accident Sunday evening.

The accident happened near the 4000 block of Garden Highway around 7:30 p.m. Officials said they are out the water and being treated for their injuries.

According to officials, the two juveniles suffered leg injuries from a “tubing/ boat propeller accident” but have yet to say the extent of the injuries.

This is a developing story.