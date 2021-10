SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department said two people were injured in a fire Friday night.

According to officials, the fire happened on 41st Street near S Street. Firefighters have since contained the fire.

The two victims are receiving medical care.

Incident info: 1800 block of 41st St., structure fire with reported 2 burn victims. Fire has been contained and victims are receiving medical care. pic.twitter.com/4eVBUNyCDY — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) October 16, 2021

This story is developing.