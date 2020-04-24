2 killed, 2 critically injured in head-on crash on Auburn Boulevard in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people have died and two others were hospitalized in critical condition Thursday following a head-on crash in Citrus Heights, according to police.

The Citrus Heights Police Department reports the deadly crash occurred in the area of Auburn Boulevard and Charwood Lane, near Greenback Lane.

Police say an SUV and a truck traveling in opposite directions collided when one of the vehicles crossed over the center median.

Investigators believe one of the vehicles was speeding before the deadly crash.

Road Closure from Greenback/Auburn to Auburn/Charwood. — Citrus Heights PD (@citrusheightspd) April 24, 2020

All lanes of Auburn Boulevard have been closed between Greenback Lane and Donegal Drive. Police say they do not know when the area will be reopened to traffic.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.