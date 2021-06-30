2 adults killed, 3 children injured in Modesto house fire

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were killed Wednesday morning in a house fire in south Modesto.

Modesto Fire Chief Alan Ernst said there were reports of people trying to escape out of a window and through a door at the home on El Sereno Street, near Hatch Road. Firefighters were able to get inside to pull people out.

Ernst said two children were flown from the scene to the hospital and a third child was treated at the scene.

The two people who died were adults, Ernst said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

This is a developing story.