SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died and three others were injured as a result of a three-vehicle crash in Solano County on Friday, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash happened on Suisun Valley Road between Rockville and Ledgewood roads, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said a Mazda lost control at a high rate of speed while traveling southbound on Suisun Valley Road near Mankas Corner Road. The sheriff’s office said the car left the roadway, hit a tree and partially landed on the rear axle of a car as it continued to travel out of control.

The Mazda eventually hit a third vehicle. According to the sheriff’s office, the other vehicles were a white Honda and a Chrysler. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, there were three occupants in the Mazda: two adults and a child. The adults died, and the child survived.

Two occupants in the Honda and one person in the Chrysler have minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.