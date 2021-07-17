2 killed, 4 injured in overnight shooting in Old Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were killed and four others were hurt in a shooting overnight in Old Sacramento, police said Saturday.

The Sacramento Police Department says officers responded to the scene near Front and L streets around 11:45 p.m. Friday night.

Investigators said they believe some type of fight between two groups preceded the shooting, and several guns were found at the scene.

Two people, who police said are believed to be men, were pronounced dead at the scene. Four other people were said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials said this was an isolated incident.

This is a developing story.