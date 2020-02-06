Sheriff's office: 2 dead after small plane crashes in Tuolumne County

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A small plane crashed Wednesday night in Tuolumne County, killing two people who were on board.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office says a call came in about the crash just after 6 p.m.

Deputies have headed to the crash scene in the area of Springfield Road, just north of Highway 49, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials do not know what led up to the crash. The sheriff’s office says deputies will be at the scene throughout the night and officials with the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to arrive Thursday.

The plane was a single-engine Cessna 140A, according to FAA spokesman Ian Gregor.

The pilot of the plane was identified Thursday as 73-year-old Robert Clough, and his passenger was identified as Robert Parriott. Both men were from Sonora, officials said.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

38.02182 -120.412512