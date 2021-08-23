2 men arrested, accused of killing Sacramento man at Olivehurst park

OLIVEHURST, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Yuba County men were recently arrested for their alleged role in a homicide at an Olivehurst park.

The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department said 19-year-old Brayden Martinez, from Linda, and 21-year-old Asael Prado Villalobos, from Olivehurst, were both arrested and face murder charges for the death of Ondrai White.

White, a 25-year-old Sacramento resident, was found the night of Aug. 16 in Johnson Park.

The sheriff’s department said he had been shot at least once and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Martinez also faces accessory after the fact and felony drug sale charges.

Both suspects have been booked into the Yuba County Jail.