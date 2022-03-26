STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) – Two men and a child were shot Saturday afternoon in Stockton, according to police.

Stockton police officers received a call about shots fired around Searchlight Avenue and Hazelton Avenue at 1:16 p.m.

When the officers arrived they found a 29-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound. The man was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

While police were investigating the shooting they learned two other gunshot victims, a 28-year-old man and a 9-year-old boy, had been taken by family members and friends to the hospital.

The man is in stable condition while the child was flown to UC Davis Medical Center and is in critical condition.

Detectives are currently investigating.

This story is developing.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call its non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.

People can submit anonymous tips to Stockton Crime Stoppers by using the Stockton Crime Stoppers website, or calling 209-946-0600, or by downloading the P3 Tips Mobile App and submit tips anonymously.

Stockton Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.