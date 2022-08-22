SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men died after the vehicle they were traveling in was struck by a train Sunday afternoon, California Highway Patrol said.

According to CHP’s collision report on the incident, a black Chevy Silverado driving on a private road attempted to cross railroad tracks near State Route 65 and Dairy Road around 1:00 p.m.

CHP said the train sounded its horn as the truck drove directly in front of the locomotive but the truck did not move out of the way.

According to the collision report, the train collided with the Chevrolet Silverado’s right side and the truck’s two occupants died at the scene.