2 men say they’ve tried to call EDD more than 2,000 times

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two local men said they have tried calling the Employment Development Department thousands of times to get their unemployment money and have yet to hear back.

Sacramento resident Justin Robinson was starting to work in the food and catering industry but when the pandemic hit, he lost his job.

From March to November of 2020, Robinson said he was getting unemployment from the EDD. That was until he said he got a letter that flagged his account for potential fraud activity.

But he said the EDD denied all his forms of identification in trying to prove it was really him on the account.

“Registration, car title, positive COVID tests. I’ve also had COVID twice, so I also sent those as well. Bank statements from multiple banks,” he explained.

He’s not the only one.

“Mine got canceled for suspected fraud,” said Mark Atlett, of Herald.

Atlett went through a similar experience and has yet to hear back from the EDD after submitting all his forms of identification back in November.

Between Atlett and Robinson, both men said they’ve tried calling the department more than 2,000 times and still have not gotten any updates on their cases.

“Get some valid phone numbers or get some phones online,” Atlett said. “I don’t even think they’re turning them on, honestly.”

During a telephone press conference Thursday, EDD’s deputy director of public affairs announced the department currently has more than 3,400 agents to take calls and the average wait time is 40 minutes.

When FOX40 asked why cases like Robinson’s and Atlett’s are not getting the help they need we were referred to their website.

“We have great information that we did provide to claimants and it’s on our website, as well as some great tips on how to easily go through that ID.me process so you have all the right material present,” said EDD Deputy Director of Public Affairs Loree Levy.

In order to continue to try to stop EDD fraud, the department also announced Thursday they are no longer using social security numbers on claim forms that are sent through the mail.