STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A shooting in Stockton left one man dead and another injured early Sunday morning.

Stockton police officials said officers responded to a shooting on Pacific Avenue near West Adams Street at 1:06 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The shooting victim was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Police said a 24-year-old man was a second gunshot victim and he was taken by a private party to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

Homicide detectives are investigating but no additional information has been released about the shooter or the victims.

The Stockton Police Department is encouraging anyone with information to call its non-emergency number at 209-937-8377 or the Investigations Division at 209-937-8323.

People can submit anonymous tips to Stockton Crime Stoppers by using the Stockton Crime Stoppers website, or calling 209-946-0600, or by downloading the P3 Tips Mobile App and submit tips anonymously.

Stockton Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.