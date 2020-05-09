2 people carjack man they were smoking with, Stockton police say

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police say they are searching for two suspects involved in a carjacking Saturday morning.

According to police, a 22-year-old man was smoking an illegal substance on Scotts Avenue near Madison Street when the two suspects approached him. Police say the two suspects and the man were at first smoking with each other.

At some point, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and told the man to hand over his property, according to police.

Police say the man handed his property over and ran away from the area. When he returned an hour later, the two suspects drove away in his car.