SOLANO COUNTY, Calif (KTXL) — Two people were taken to a local hospital after a five-vehicle crash in Solano County Monday afternoon, according to the Fairfield Fire Department.

Fire officials said the crash occurred on Interstate 680 near Interstate 80 and one of the people involved in the crash was unresponsive at one point.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a Dodge Durango, a Tesla and a Chevy Cruise were among the vehicles involved.

CHP officials told FOX40 that the Dodge and Tesla stopped due to traffic and the Chevy rear-ended the Tesla before veering off the road.

CHP said the driver of the Chevy, a 30-year-old woman, was the one who lost consciousness at one point.

No one in the crash has been identified and the extent of injuries haven’t been released.

Fire officials said the scene is cleared.