2 people suspected of stealing at least 10 identities arrested, deputies say

NORTH AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man suspected of stealing the identities of at least 10 people — and it all began as a traffic stop.

Officials said a deputy pulled over 33-year-old Eric Moore in North Auburn along with his passenger, 25-year-old Shelby DeGraffenreid-Parham.

According to officials, Moore is on Post Release Community Supervision and appeared to be driving under the influence.

Officials said the deputy then searched Moore’s car and found personal information belonging to other people such as credit cards, driver licenses and a passport. According to deputies, when the deputy searched DeGraffenreid-Parham there were meth, syringes and a digital scale in her purse.

They were both arrested and taken to Auburn Jail, according to officials.

Deputies also said they are still investigating the case in order to identify other identity theft victims.