2 pet dogs killed in Modesto garage fire

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two dogs were found dead after a fire burned a detached garage in Modesto Saturday night.

The Modesto Fire Department posted that firefighters responded to the blaze on Severin Avenue near Yosemite Boulevard at around 9:30 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found a detached garage engulfed in flames behind a duplex and the fire threatening surrounding homes and structures.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading and put out the fire.

The garage was found to have been converted into a living space and two pet dogs were found dead inside.

No information was released on what started the fire, but no one reported any injuries.