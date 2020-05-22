2 police officers, driver taken to hospital after crash in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two Sacramento police officers and a driver were taken to the hospital as a precaution Thursday following a crash.

Around 5:20 p.m., Sacramento police say one of their SUVs was involved in a crash with another vehicle on 24th Street and 34th Avenue in South Sacramento.

Police reported minor injuries from the scene.

The officers’ SUV sustained major front-end damage in the crash.

The police department says it is still investigating what caused the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.