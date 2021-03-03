2 Sacramento-area districts, teachers groups decide on April reopening dates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — This week, two Sacramento-area school districts and teachers groups decided on return dates for in-person learning.

In an announcement sent Wednesday, Twin Rivers United Educators said they had reached an agreement with the Twin Rivers Unified School District on a return date of April 6.

“Since October 2020, educators have been negotiating three safety pillars that needed to be met prior to returning to in-person instruction: case rates, safety mitigation, and vaccines,” TRUE wrote in Wednesday’s release. “In this historic agreement, all three pillars have been met clearing the way for a safe return under a negotiated hybrid schedule.”

TRUE says 56 Twin Rivers schools will reopen with in-person instruction, with COVID-19 specific standards in place, such as proper air ventilation and social distancing.

Most TRUE members should receive their second COVID-19 vaccine dose by the end of March, the group said, although a new deal reached by state leaders says all staff and students do not have to be vaccinated before returning for in-person learning.

The San Juan Unified School District and San Juan Teachers Association said their recent agreement will reduce the amount of time Sacramento County must be in the red tier before kids can return.

It would allow all grade levels to have the option to return to in-person learning in a hybrid format five days after the county moves into the “substantial” tier.

If the county does not enter the red tier anytime soon, the district said K-5 students and sixth grade students in self-contained classrooms could return to in-person learning as early as April 5. Students in higher grades and sixth graders who switch classes could return to in-person learning by April 12.

SJUSD said it already told staff to prepare for in-person learning after their agreement required teachers receive at least 14 days’ notice before returning to the classroom.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders finally reached a $6.6 billion deal Monday, with $2 billion for schools that agree to reopen by March 31.

Under the bill, districts are not required to get approval from teachers’ unions before having students return to the classroom.