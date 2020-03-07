2 Sacramento schools deep cleaned over COVID-19 concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- Parents of children at C.K. McClatchy and Leonardo Da Vinci schools got an automated call Friday that said someone who had possibly been exposed to the novel coronavirus had been on campus.

“I want to let you know that today we became aware that one of our C.K. McClatchy High School community members was advised by their physician to self-quarantine due to potential exposure to COVID-19,” the message to McClatchy parents said.

The Sacramento County Department of Public Health did not recommend closing either campus, but some parents did not feel comfortable sending their kids to school.

“I don’t understand why the school is allowing kids to be here today,” one 10th grade mother, who did not want to be identified, told FOX40. “I’m not letting my kid go in there. I just can’t do it.”

The district says both schools were deep-cleaned overnight.

“Well, it sounds ridiculous. You don’t deep clean that quick,” the mother said.

The messages went out the same day health officials confirmed Yolo County’s first case of the virus.

The public health department said an elderly woman contracted the virus in their jurisdiction, but officials still are not sure how.

“This particular patient was what we call a community transmission. It means that she didn’t have any high-risk factors for getting coronavirus,” Yolo County Health Officer Dr. Ron Chapman said. “She picked it up in the community.”

That patient is currently in the hospital and is said to be doing OK, but health officials have not yet figured out who she had contact with before she was quarantined.

“This person actually started showing symptoms about 10 days ago. And so during that time, they were doing their regular business, thought they maybe had the cold or the flu, and then got sicker and sicker,” Chapman said.

That means it’s likely the coronavirus will continue to spread in Yolo County and beyond.