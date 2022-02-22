2 shot in Stockton overnight amid violent February

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — It has been a month marked by violence and bloodshed in the city of Stockton. Overnight, two people were shot and hospitalized.

A scene on South Airport Way, just south of the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds, was clear by early Tuesday morning.

Just before 9:30 Monday night, officers responded to a shooting in the area.

When they got to the scene, police said they found one man with gunshot wounds and rushed him to the hospital.

At last check, he was still in critical condition.

Later in the night, another man who was shot was taken to the hospital. Stockton police said he was stable.

Police said there is no suspect information at this time.

The two shootings come amid a violent month for the city. As of Sunday, Stockton saw six homicides in eight days.

Stockton police said they are taking a three-pronged approach to address the recent gun violence, including increasing patrols, relying on analytics to strategically deploy resources and sharing public safety efforts.

For any of these cases, anyone with any information is asked to give the Stockton Police Department a call.