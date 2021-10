NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said they are investigating a car crash that killed two female street vendors Friday afternoon in North Highlands.

The crash happened near Don Julio Boulevard and Watt Avenue, according to the Metropolitan Fire District of Sacramento.

Metro Fire responded for a vehicle vs pedestrian this afternoon at Don Julio and Watt Ave. Unfortunately there were 2 fatalities from the incident. The accident is being investigated by CHP. Metro Fire would like to remind all drivers to please drive safely! pic.twitter.com/474CkUMTfa — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) October 29, 2021

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story.