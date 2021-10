STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Two teenage boys were found hiding inside a Stockton apartment they broke into on West Acacia Street near North Monroe Street Saturday night.

Stockton police said they responded to reports of break-in at around 10:26 p.m. and found a 14-year-old boy and 15-year-old boy hiding in the home.

Once arrested, officers said they found an unloaded gun on one of the boys.

The two boys are facing conspiracy, weapon and burglary charges.