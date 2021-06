SONORA, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were wounded Wednesday when a shooter opened fire at a mobile home park in Sonora.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office said detectives are still investigating at the Cascade Mobile Home Park on Wards Ferry Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, two victims sustained injuries that are not life-threatening.

The shooter is in custody, but an identity has not been released by officials.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.