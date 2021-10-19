2 wounded in shooting outside Westin hotel along Sacramento River

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were wounded Tuesday in a shooting outside a hotel along the Sacramento River.

Sacramento police told FOX40 officers were called to a shooting at The Westin Sacramento on Riverside Boulevard around 12:25 p.m.

One of the shooting victims was found on nearby Weber Way, police said.

Police said both victims had injuries that were not life-threatening and one of the victims was hospitalized.

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident but could not provide any additional details about the identities of the shooter or the victims.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.