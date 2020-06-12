Watch Now
2-year-old boy dies after being mauled by pit bull

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A 2-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pit bull May 31 during a visit to Stockton, according to police. 

Police say the boy, Brice Sanders, was with his Bay Area family visiting the Weston Ranch neighborhood when he was attacked around 9 p.m.

Sanders was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento but died the following morning. 

Officials say the pit bull is being held by Stockton Animal Services. 

A GoFundMe was created to help Sanders’ family with funeral costs.

