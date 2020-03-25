20 tested for COVID-19 at new Cal Expo site

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A soft opening at Cal Expo on Tuesday saw health care personnel test 20 people for COVID-19.

“This is the fourth location throughout California, two in the Bay Area and Riverside. Today is the first day here in Sacramento,” said Assemblyman Kevin McCarty.

The new free and private coronavirus mobile testing is put on by Alphabet’s Verily, which is Google’s sister company.

“Tomorrow will be hundreds of people coming through on a daily basis to get tested for COVID-19,” McCarty explained.

Those who wish to be tested must first register online for an appointment time. They must answer questions and meet the criteria in order to be tested.

Click or tap here for that website.

“Because there aren’t enough tests to go around,” McCarty told FOX40.

But the process is quite easy.

“It’s literally like driving up in a drive-thru at a Starbucks or a fast-food establishment. You stay in your car, you place your order, they give you instructions,” McCarty explained. “You go to the next location and the health provider is there, a little swab, more than like a strep throat swab. In and out. So you’re literally driving through and you never get out of your car.”

Those who are tested will be alerted whether they have the virus or not within two to four days.

“In order to make sure that we are safe and control the situation and flatten the curve, we need adequate tests,” McCarty said. “This is a big big difference maker here.”