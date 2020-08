AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A dive team recovered the body of a Stockton man Monday afternoon from Lake Camanche.

Around 4:15 p.m., the Amador County Sheriff’s Office says its emergency responders were called to the lake for a drowning.

After roughly two hours of searching, the sheriff’s office dive team found the body of the 20-year-old man, according to the sheriff’s office.

His identity and the incidents leading up to this death have not been reported by the sheriff’s office.