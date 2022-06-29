DUTCH FLAT, Calif. (KTXL) — Placer County authorities arrested a couple and found them to be in possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl, according to the Placer County Probation Department.

According to a post on Facebook from the department, Officer L’Etoile and other deputies recently contacted a couple at a gas station in Dutch Flat.

One of the two people was on searchable probation and the other person had several arrest warrants.

During the search of both, deputies discovered that they were in possession of methamphetamine and approximately 200 “lethal doses” of fentanyl.