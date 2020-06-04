200 Sacramento-area restaurants close their doors for lunch to show support for nationwide protests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two hundred Sacramento-area restaurants shut their doors for lunch Thursday but not because of demonstrations or fear of vandalism.

Instead, it was a gesture of solidarity with protesters and to reflect on their message.

The impact of the social unrest in Sacramento is undeniable and comes in the midst of a pandemic lockdown, which is already cutting into restaurants’ revenue.

“It’s so difficult as a business with so many interruptions but that’s not the issue,” said Urban Roots Brewing and Smokehouse co-owner Rob Archie.

The distress displayed by demonstrators was not lost on the owners of Urban Roots on V Street. They looked for a way to recognize the community’s pain.

“What we could do to give time to people who are hurting, to people who are protesting and to really recognize what’s happening in our city and cities across the country,” Archie told FOX40.

They developed a plan to shut down from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday to pause and reflect.

The idea quickly spread on social media to Urban Roots’ network of restaurant owners. Two-hundred establishments joined in the shutdown.

But it wasn’t just a break from work for the staff.

“Give up our lunch hour and meet with our entire staff and have a real discussion about how we can enact change within our restaurant,” Archie explained.

Customers and community members were welcome. Some restaurants became a forum for discussion and ideas or just a place to express feelings.

“Listen and be compassionate and think about how we all can be better,” Archie said.

Bike Dog Brewing Company closed its doors, at least for paying customers, and held a community barbecue instead.

“Hot dogs, veggie dogs and we have easy QR codes for good causes to donate to,” said Sage Smith, one of the co-founders of Bike Dog Brewing Company. “Yeah, just trying to get people out here thinking of positive things.”

No restaurant likes to give up a chance to earn badly-needed business but at least 200 of them are looking at a bigger picture.

“We didn’t sell as much food at lunch. Like, we’ll be OK. There are more pressing issues that need to be addressed,” Archie said.