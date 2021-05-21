2020, 2021 graduates to be honored at Sacramento State CARmencement procession ceremonies

FOX40's Karma Dickerson will be live at the event at 8 a.m.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — After delays from the COVID-19 pandemic, Friday, cars will drive across Sacramento State University to honor the graduating classes of 2020 and 2021.

Nearly 4,000 graduating students will be honored in the university’s CARmencement ceremony, a substitute for the Traditional Commencement ceremonies at Golden 1 Center.

The graduates will drive behind the university drumline and President Robert S. Nelsen, who will be in a convertible.

“It’s going to be fun. We’ll have the faculty lined up along the way, waving to the graduates. It will be a day for all of us to remember,” Nelsen said in a release about the events.

The university will also host CARmencement ceremonies on Saturday. Each day, the series of vehicle processions will start at 8 a.m. next to the Harper Alumni Center.

The final processions will begin at 5 p.m.

The event organizers expect it to take about 50 minutes for each vehicle to complete the route, which ends at one of two “recognition zones.”

Along the route, there will be live music, cheering sections, Commencement speeches and videos.

No one will be allowed to attend the event outside of their vehicles.

A livestream of the CARmencement, virtual celebration and graduate slides will be available on the Commencement website.