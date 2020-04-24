2020 California State Fair canceled amid pandemic

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Cal Expo announced Friday that it is canceling the 2020 State Fair as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“While we had remained hopeful the California State Fair would be able to continue our 166-year tradition of showcasing the best of California and entertaining the state’s residents and families, it’s clear the impact of COVID-19 will continue to be felt for the foreseeable future and that large gatherings should be postponed at this time,” Cal Expo CEO and General Manager Rick Pickering said in a news release. “Based on the advice of health experts and the continued guidance issued by the governor, the Cal Expo Board has decided to cancel the California State Fair and Food Festival until 2021.”

The Cal Expo Board came to the decision during a meeting on Friday.

The fair was originally scheduled to take place July 17 to Aug 2. This is the first time the fair has been canceled since World War II.