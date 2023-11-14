(FOX40.COM) — The holiday season is approaching and in the Sacramento area, there a multiple tree lightings happening to put you in the holiday spirit.

Here are the different holiday trees in Sacramento and surrounding communities.

•Video Above: Holiday tree arrives at Old Sacramento Waterfront

Sacramento County

Old Sacramento Waterfront

The holiday tree arrived at the Old Sacramento Waterfront on Nov. 6 with a lighting ceremony planned for Nov. 22.

The 2023 tree stands 60 feet tall and will be decorated with nearly 24,000 lights, 550 icicles, 400 strobes and countless specialty lights. During Sacramento Kings game nights the tree will be lit in purple as part of a partnership with the team.

Not only does the tree offer a nice sight for the holiday season, but the Theatre of Lights offers nightly entertainment.

The Theatre of Lights show is a live production of “Twas the Night Before Christmas” and a live dramatization on the balconies above K Street in Old Sacramento.

Click or tap here for more info on the Theatre of Lights.

California Capitol Tree

Another tree in Sacramento will be located on the west steps of the State Capitol in downtown.

The tree arrived on Nov. 6 and a tree-lighting ceremony is expected to take place later in the holiday season. It will be placed on the west side of the Capitol building until early January.

The 2023 tree stands at 67 feet tall and will be illuminated with over 10,000 LED lights and about 200 handcrafted ornaments, which will be created by children and adults with development disabilities.

Folsom

The City of Folsom will have a tree lit up in its historic district in the center of the ice rink in the plaza.

That tree will be lit up in the city’s annual annual tree lighting event Dec. 1 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m on 905 Leidesdorff Street.

Throughout the holiday season, Santa will make visits along with carriage rides at Decatur and Sutter streets. The city will post those dates soon.

Folsom Palladio

Holiday shoppers will get a glimpse of the tree at the Palladio shopping mall in Folsom.

Officials with Palladio announced that its annual tree lighting ceremony will happen on Nov. 18 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Palladio Piazza center court. The ceremony will also include an apperance from Santa Claus, holiday music, beverages, holiday cookies and giveaways for children.

“Boys and girls will be overjoyed to learn that Santa Claus is coming to Folsom for the Palladi’s annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony,” Palladio at Broadstone general manager Gloria Wright said in a press release. “This event marks the beginning of the holiday season and a time for giving and cheer.”

Citrus Heights

The city of Citrus Heights will have its annual tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 6 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at city hall.

Citrus Heights City Hall is located on 6360 Fountain Square Drive.

Placer County

Roseville

The city of Roseville will host its annual tree lighting on Nov. 30 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Vernon Street Town Square in downtown.

The actual lighting will happen around 6:10 p.m., according to the city.

Along with the tree lighting, Roseville celebrates the holiday season with a Tree Grove, Gingerbread House Contest, and a North Pole Tavern, which has tastings for wine and beer.

Rocklin

The city of Rocklin will hold its annual tree lighting at Quarry Park on Dec. 2 from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Quarry Park is located at 4000 Rocklin Road.

This year’s tree lighting will be the 16th annual event and will include a holiday market for local crafters and artisans, live entertainment, food trucks and a visit from Santa.

Loomis

The town of Loomis announced it’ll have its 49th Annual tree lighting and celebration on Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Loomis Train Depot.

The Loomis Lions Club will also be collecting unwrapped toys at the free family-friendly event.

Before the tree lighting, the town will host a Thanksgiving Parade on Nov. 22 at 9 a.m. on Taylor Road, ending at the Train Depot with the vendor fair from 10 a.m. to noon.

Solano County

Fairfield

The city of Fairfield announced its annual holiday tree lighting will take place on Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. in downtown.

The tree will stand on the corner of Texas and Jefferson streets and Mayor Catherine Moy will light the tree on Dec. 1.

Festivities of the ceremony will include musical performances, a trackless train, hot cocoa, and photos with Santa.

The city will also host its Third Annual Menorah Lighting Ceremony on Dec. 11, which will be on the County Greens at the corner of Texas and Jefferson streets. The city is holding the event in partnership with the Chabad of Solano County.