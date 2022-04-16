ROSEMONT, Calif. (KTXL) — There was a large law enforcement presence Thursday morning in a Rosemont neighborhood after Sacramento County deputies said a man shot and killed his stepfather.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting took place near the intersection of Tallyho Drive and Henley Way intersection. The public was asked to avoid the area after deputies blocked off Tallyho Drive.

Deputies responded to a 911 call at 9:06 a.m. from a woman reporting that her son shot her husband inside their home on Avante Way, Sgt. Rod Grassmann of the Sacramento County’s Sheriff’s Office told FOX40.

“I don’t know what the motive might be at this time,” Grassmann told FOX40 Thursday. “There may be a mental health component to it. We’ll be looking at that and we’ll know more later on.”

When officers arrived, they found 44-year-old Damien Nicholas Powell with a gunshot wound and he was later declared dead by the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

Grassmann said 22-year-old Alexander Xayvon Winston left the residence but was later detained by deputies just a few blocks away.

Winston was booked into the Sacramento Main Jail on a single count of homicide and is being held without bail, according to Grassmann.

The sheriff’s office said they are still investigating the motive behind the deadly shooting.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling 916-874-8477.