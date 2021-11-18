22-year-old suspect behind Land Park double homicide had lengthy criminal past

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — According to court documents, the man arrested in connection to the fatal shooting on Seavey Circle in Upper Land Park has a lengthy criminal record.

At only 22 years old, Tyrice Martin has had 32 cases in Sacramento Superior Court dating back to 2018, some of which are for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Just four days before he was arrested on suspicion of murdering his 7-year-old niece, Isabel Martin, and 42-year-old Clifford Hall, Martin appeared in court after he was accused of violating a probation hearing.

In March of this year, Martin was charged with two felony counts on suspicion of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, as well as a misdemeanor on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. According to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, Martin made bail in October for those charges against their recommendations.

“A deputy district attorney objected to his release, citing community safety and prior failure to appear as the main reason for him to be in custody,” wrote Chief Deputy District Attorney Rod Norgaard.

Martin also had an upcoming hearing scheduled for Dec. 3 on suspicion of violating his probation.

He is currently in the Sacramento County Main Jail with zero bond.

“Across 34 states, including California, these individuals have about a 71% recidivism rate,” said Greg Totten, CEO of the California District Attorneys Association.

According to the CDAA, between January of 2019 and May of this year, 4,700 inmates were released from prison in Sacramento County and 1,300 of those inmates served less than half their time.

Activists like Chet Hewitt with the Sierra Health Foundation said the breakdown starts within communities like Upper Land Park that have poor foundations, limited resources and people who become products of their environment.

“We talk about inequality and how we’re going to solve it,” Hewitt said. “It starts with people being safe in the places they call home; It starts with people being safe in the place where their children live. Because you can’t really build a better America, a better city, a better Sacramento if people don’t feel safe.”

While Hewitt and others urge city leaders to help their communities, Totten and 44 district attorneys in California are taking on policymakers with a lawsuit to end the early release of inmates with violent backgrounds.