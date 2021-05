SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — A 3-alarm structure fire closed part of Arden Way late Saturday afternoon.

The road was closed near Evergreen Street, according to the Sacramento Fire Department, which is west of the Arden Fair Mall.

Incident info: 900 Block of Arden Wy. Commercial structure fire, 3-Alarms. Arden Wy closed west and east bound near Evergreen. Use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/UDKM5nRgd9 — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 22, 2021

Drivers were asked to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story.