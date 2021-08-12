3 arrested after Oakland resident’s body found in Solano County ditch

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people have been arrested in the killing of a 19-year-old Oakland resident whose body was found in a ditch just outside of Dixon.

According to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, a citizen found the body Tuesday morning in the area of Dixon Avenue West and Nunes Road.

The sheriff’s office has since identified the victim as 19-year-old Danny Trask.

At the time, the sheriff’s office said Trask’s death was being investigated as “suspicious” in nature. However, investigators said the “circumstances in which the victim was found” led them to believe foul play was involved.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office identified a suspect, who was later found and stopped while driving north of Sacramento.

The occupants in the vehicle were interviewed and the sheriff’s office said it served warrants to search the suspected killer’s home and vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, evidence led to the arrest of 34-year-old Mynard Simpson, who faces a murder charge.

Nicole Samosa, 38, and Amani Jones, 22, have both been charged on suspicion of accessory for murder and face $25,000 bail.

The sheriff’s office said the homicide was an isolated incident.