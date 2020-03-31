3 arrested in Auburn after 7-month-old hospitalized for apparent overdose

(From left to right) Christine Hillebrandt, Cori Ovalle and James Cresta in booking photos provided by the Auburn Police Department.

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — Three suspects, including a mother and grandmother, were arrested Sunday in Auburn after police say a 7-month-old was hospitalized for an apparent drug overdose.

On Saturday around 11:15 p.m., Auburn police say officers were called to Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital where grandmother had brought an infant for treatment for a possible overdose.

As of Monday, police report the infant was improving and in stable condition.

Officers served four search warrants on Sunday. In a home on Sacramento Street, near Sutton Place, police say they found drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Officers then arrested the 7-month-old’s mother, Cori Ovalle, grandmother, Christine Hillebrandt, and James Cresta, an acquaintance of Ovalle’s. All three were booked into the Auburn Placer County Jail on suspicion of child endangerment. Ovalle also faces charges of possession of narcotics and bringing narcotics into a jail facility.

Ovalle and Hillebrandt posted bail and were both released. Cresta is still in custody.