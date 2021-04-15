3 arrested in connection to deadly shooting in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said three people have been arrested after a 25-year-old man was shot and killed Monday in South Sacramento.

Detectives arrested 24-year-old Rodney Taylor and 44-year-old Dominick Bryant on suspicion of killing Jaylon Lepray Thomas-Green.

The third person, 33-year-old Jamari Deshawn Rayford, was arrested in connection to the killing.

Just after 2 p.m. Monday, the sheriff’s office received a report that someone may have been shot.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Sgt. Rod Grassmann said deputies then responded to an apartment complex in the area of Dewey Boulevard and Iowa Avenue, south of Fruitridge Road.

“They found a single male adult victim with multiple gunshots on the ground next to a vehicle,” Grassmann said.

Deputies had also received a report that a bullet went through the wall of a nearby home, but no one was injured.